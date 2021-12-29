WOW: Karanvir Bohra comes out in support of Tejasswi Prakash; says, “She’s fire, but just a simple girl trying to make her mark.”

MUMBAI: Recently after Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal came out in support of Tejasswi calling her brave and focussed, ex Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra who was one of the top contestants in season 12, has also come out in support of her.

(Also Read: This is why Karanvir Bohra and family postponed their return to India from Canada)

Tejasswi's massive fan following is growing stronger day by day and the young actress is creating a strong niche for herself in the Bigg Boss house. She is proving herself to be a true boss lady and her industry colleagues and acquaintances are also openly coming out in support of Tejasswi whose game is being liked and appreciated by all.

Karanvir says, "So just before entering Biggboss, Tejasswi and I had auditioned for a TV show. I still have that audition with me, she was a fire. Exactly the way she is in the house right now. No pretense, but just a simple girl trying to make her mark."

Tejasswi has proved her mettle during the tasks and was recently praised by host Salman Khan for staying loyal towards her relations in the house. The actress, who has formed a strong bond with Karan Kundrra in the house, doesn't think twice before standing against him also when he goes wrong in the game. She is currently touted as the strongest contestant to lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: WOW: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu come together to fight BODY SHAMING; “I am on social media to inspire, not impress,” says Teejay!)

CREDIT: TOI