WOW: Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur promote their upcoming digital project ‘DHAMAKA’ on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is a celebrated comedian and there are a lot of celebrities who visit his show, The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming projects.

It was only recently that we reported how Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be a part of the show to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2. While shooting the show, the actors had a blast and a gala time and now it seems that Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur will be gracing the Sony TV show. Ram Madhvani brings yet another hard hitting drama with Dhamaka which releases soon on OTT and its leading man Kartik Aaryan sets the ball rolling for its promotions.

The actor has graced the comedy show on several occasions and has been loved for his crazy wit and one-liners, no wonder the actor was all smiles for the shoot. Joining him at promotions was his leading lady Mrunal Thakur who opted for a desi look.

Dhamaka, an adaptation of the 2013 film The Terror Live, traces the journey of a journalist who receives life threats after he interviews a terrorist, who blows up a bridge. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka is slated for an OTT-release on Netflix, on November 19.

