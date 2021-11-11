WOW: Kavita Kaushik chops of her hair for donating it to cancer patients’ cause

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is a known name in the television industry.

She turned heads with her stint as Chandramukhi Chautala in one of the longest running shows on television, F.I.R and also became a subject to various controversies in Bigg Boss 14 as she did not refrain from calling spade a spade.

Now, the actress has chopped off her long tresses for a social cause. The actress, who has always had long curly hair, is donating it to make wigs for cancer patients. Prior to taking this decision, Kavita had asked her fans if she should take this step.

The actress, shared her own post and made another tweet that read: "It's the first time in the last 20 years that I dont have 'continuity' of a look for TV or Punjabi film or web and apart from feeling blessed about that, I also feel It's time to do what I want!!! So!!! Wait for the short crop whoever is waiting अन्यथा विज्ञ तो है ही (sic)"

Kavita is also a certified yoga teacher and her social media posts are often related to yoga, and the current trending topics. She was last seen in the TV show, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi.

