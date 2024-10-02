Wow! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer celebrates THIS milestone of her show

The show has now crossed a milestone and lead actress Sumbul has shared the same on her Instagram page.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 12:14
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and amazing performances. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Also Read- Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

The show has now crossed a milestone and lead actress Sumbul has shared the same on her Instagram page. Kavya has completed 100 episodes and Sumbul shared a video where two cakes depict the same with Sumbul’s face on one of the cakes. Check out her videos here;

This truly is a huge milestone for the show. Kavya also stars Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Gayatri Soham, Rudrakshi Gupta, Varun Kasturia, among others.

Is Kavya your favorite show? What are your thoughts on the show completing 100 episodes? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

sumbul khan Touqeer Khan Nilofer Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Fahman Khan Imlie Ayaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 12:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Yuvraj comes back to bring new drama in Abhira and Armaan’s life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
RIP! Seiji Ozawa passed away at 88; A journey through the life and career of the Grammy-Winning Conductor
MUMBAI: Grammy-winning musician Seiji Ozawa passed away on February 6th, 2019, at the age of 88. It is reported that...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was...
Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains
MUMBAI: Mithun has been part of the Indian film industry for decades. The 73 year old has a huge fan following. The...
Adorable!Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Roopam Sharma fulfills her fan's request with a sweet 'Serry' picture, check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now....
Wow! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer celebrates THIS milestone of her show
MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Seiji Ozawa
RIP! Seiji Ozawa passed away at 88; A journey through the life and career of the Grammy-Winning Conductor
Roopam Sharma
Adorable!Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Roopam Sharma fulfills her fan's request with a sweet 'Serry' picture, check it out
Nidhi Shah
Uff! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah looks mesmerizing in a shimmery red saree, check it out
Dalljiet Kaur
What! Dalljiet Kaur's team issues a statement addressing rumors of troubles in marriage; ‘Please respect her kids privacy’
Jigna
Exclusive! Jigna Vora talks about missing Bigg Boss and reveals her upcoming project
Pooja
Woah! Check out Pooja Bhatt's shocking reaction on being asked about launching Bigg Boss OTT 2 fellow contestant, Bebika Dhurve