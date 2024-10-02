Wow! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer celebrates THIS milestone of her show

MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and amazing performances. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

The show has now crossed a milestone and lead actress Sumbul has shared the same on her Instagram page. Kavya has completed 100 episodes and Sumbul shared a video where two cakes depict the same with Sumbul’s face on one of the cakes. Check out her videos here;

This truly is a huge milestone for the show. Kavya also stars Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Gayatri Soham, Rudrakshi Gupta, Varun Kasturia, among others.

Is Kavya your favorite show? What are your thoughts on the show completing 100 episodes? Tell us in the comments below.

