Wow! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Randeep Hooda for his role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI : 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a popular game show that has quizzes and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. August 14 marked the debut of the show's fifteenth chapter on Sony TV. On November 6, the sixty-first episode aired.

Actor Randeep Hooda and Mukta Puntambekar of the Muktangan Rehabilitation Center were featured in the special episode. Big B showed a video in which Mukta discussed how alcohol addiction takes the lives of 30,000 people annually. Meanwhile, drug overdoses take the lives of 1lakh people. She highlighted her rehabilitation center.

During their latest conversation on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' Big B declared that Randeep Hooda is his biggest fan. Also, the Bollywood actor complimented him for his performance in 'Sarabjit' (2016).

He says, "Randeep, there was a film you did with Aishwarya called 'Sarabjit'. It was a real-life story. He actually stayed in a small box like a prison. I haven't performed something like this." The host made a joke when Randeep stated that Amitabh Bachchan is his inspiration, "You don't need to praise me in return."

On Sony TV, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs at 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, it streams on SonyLIV app. In terms of format, there have been multiple changes made to the show. Additionally, there's a feature called "Super Sandook" that lets the contestants retrieve everything they could have lost throughout the game show. The show Double Dip has also included a new lifeline and, in an effort to increase audience engagement, an element known as Desh Ka Sawal.

