Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi takes a stand for co-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain post his elimination; READ

MUMBAI: The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has a massive fan base in the country. Many love and enjoy watching their favourite celebrities participating in the show and performing daredevil stunts.

A recent episode of the show featured actor Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination. Since the episode aired on national television, Sourabh’s elimination has created a stir on and off social media. His fans and the viewers are calling the actor’s eviction ‘unfair’. They also called out the makers for evicting him.

Now, Sourabh’s co-contestant, actress Divyanka Tripathi has come out in his support. Divyanka took to Twitter and Instagram to speak in support of Sourabh Raaj Jain after his elimination. The actress said the elimination was too soon but the actor managed to win millions of hearts.

Divyanka went all out expressing her views. The actress even clarified to Sourabh’s angry fans that her comments on the show for her co-contestant were limited to only the sarcastic ones when aired on TV.

Divyanka also reacted to a post made by Sourabh on Instagram. Sourabh shared a video of him, talking about the elimination from the show.

Divyanka called Sourabh’s elimination the ‘most heartbreaking moment’ of KKK 11.

Reacting to the post, the actress wrote, “Saurabh, I still feel this was the most heartbreaking moment of KKK 11. A big loss for the show and the viewers.”.

Divyanka went on to laud Sourabh Raaj Jain’s fans. She said in her comment, “My respect to Saurabh fans for standing by his side through thick and thin. He deserves every bit of it!”.

Divyanka Tripathi also reacted to a tweet made by Sourabh’s fan on Twitter. The fan accused Tripathi of first supporting Arjun Bijlani and then trying to be sweet by wishing Sourabh Raaj Jain’s victory.

The actress made a tweet and explained everything. “My dear, I shouldn’t explain but since I’m so fond of saurabhraajjain, I will. I was sarcastic... I said many things before and after like he’s a vegetarian which wasn’t shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There’s more to what you see on TV.”, Divyanka tweeted.

Credit: SpotboyE

