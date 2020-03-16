Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi has a big SURPRISE for her fans, check out the video

MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly town.

She began her journey with the television show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013.

She portrayed the role of Trisha in the show, and since then she never looked back. She became more popular as Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka.

Well, during YRKKH there were some link-up rumours that she is in a relationship with Mohsin, but the duos chose to remain silent on such rumours.

Their fans called them an iconic couple and tagged them #ShivIn.

After this show, the actress was seen in several music videos with him. She was also seen in Colors’ show – Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi, but due to unfortunate reasons the show got shifted to the OTT platform – Voot and later, on 13 July 2022, the show went off-air.

And after this stint of hers, Shivangi showed another side of hers by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but she got eliminated as Jannat Zubair was pitted against Pratik Sehajpal, and Shivangi Joshi was paired opposite Faisu. Jannat and Faisu won the task leaving Pratik and Shivangi for the elimination round.

Even though her screen time was less on KKK12, but she made friends on the set.

Recently, Jannat hosted her 21st birthday bash, where Shivangi was spotted. The paparazzi asked her whether she is following the show or not to which she replied, “I am not following the show because I am busy with a lot of things which you all will come to know soon but as of now I cannot comment much.”

Talking about the bond between Jannat and Shivangi, there were a lot of misunderstandings between the two before the show, but later on, they cleared everything and became friends.

