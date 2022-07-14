Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Mr Faisu are setting major FRIENDSHIP goals, here’s the proof

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

As of now, the contestants have seen a lot of ups and downs, but in the midst of all, we have seen a great bond between Rubina and Mr Faisu.

Mr Faisu is constantly motivating her whereas Rubina is very caring towards Mr Faisu.

In a recent video, we heard Rubina addressing Mr Faisu as, “Aaj Faisu ne bahut mehnat Kiya Aram se kha" has my heart.”

Well, aren’t they the new BFFs in the tinsel town?

