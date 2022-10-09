Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann raises eyebrows in her sexy saree avatar

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann posed for the paps in her saree avatar without blouse and happily flaunted her bare back however, this did not go well with the netizens

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 10:08
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann raised eyebrows when she was spotted in the city in her sari avatar. The actress ditched her blouse and grabbed everyone's attention. She happily flaunted her bare back to the paparazzi and greeted them with a wide smile on her face.

However, Kanika's bold sari look didn't go down well with the netizens who slammed her for dressing inappropriately in public places. Many people said that now everyone seems to have caught Urfi Javed's fever.

A well-known name in the industry, Kanika has astounded everyone with her extraordinary acting abilities. Kanika made her television debut in the series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which propelled her to fame. She is renowned for her fashion sense as well, and she never lets anyone down.

Earlier she has managed to dazzle with her distinctive and daring sense of style. She is fearless enough to upload sexy and hot photos on her social media accounts and has no qualms about owning up to her figure.

Credit: BollywoodLife

