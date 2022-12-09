Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Tushar Kalia is the first finalist of the show

Finally the new season got its first finalist of the show and Tushar for the next two weeks will not be performing any stunts until the final round.

Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Tushar Khalia is the first finalist of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent to each task.

In the last episode, we did see how the contestants fought for becoming the finalist on the show. 

In the end, the final fight was between Faisu and Tushar and with a difference of a few seconds, Tushar won the task and became the first finalist of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Tusshar is a very strong contestant in the show and he has all the potential to be the winner of the show.

The finale of the show will take place on the 25th of September 2022, and the show will get its winner for this season.

Who do you think will be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

