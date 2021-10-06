Wow! Kishwer and Suyyash expose their new born son's face

MUMBAI: Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27, 2021. The couple took to Instagram their son Nirvair Rai’s transition from a plastic doll to a cute little baby boy with the most gorgeous eyes.

In the video shared by Kishwer and Suyyash, the transition can be seen in the video showing a cute baby doll in a turban turning to their sweetest little baby with the background song "Build a Bitch" goes "1, 2, 3."

Also Read: WOW! Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan aka Aryan confirms dating co-actor Reyana Pandit aka Alia, says they are in a serious relationship and she means the world to him

Shortly after they shared the video, fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Ma sha Allah! Give sadka.! He`s beautiful! Ma sha Allah," Gauahar Khan wrote.

“Oh my God, adorable. God bless him with the best things in life!” Shivshakti Sachdev wrote.

“Awleeeeee,” Anita Hassanandani commented. Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis and called him the ‘cutest’. "Star baccha," Bharti Singh added.

Also Read: CONGRATS! Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai welcome Baby Boy!

Kishwer had been active on Instagram during her pregnancy as well as after her son Nivair Rai was born. She has also been constantly sharing tips about various things related to pregnancy.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, got married in 2016. It was in March 2021 that Kishwer and Suyyash announced they were expecting their first child. They revealed in a video shared on her YouTube channel that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Credit: SpotBoye