WOW! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam's transformation over the years will leave you STUNNED

Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sid was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actor will be next seen in the movie Tez Raftaaar which will soon be announced.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 13:28
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is winning hearts with his recent big appearance in Salman Khan's multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

After starring as a child artist in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 3, Sid got another big chance to prove his acting in Salman's movie. 

Fans are praising Siddharth for his brilliant performance in the movie. 

Well, Siddharth definitely has a long way to go in Bollywood. 

The handsome hunk was recently spotted at the Indian Telly Awards where he made heads turn with his stylish avatar. 

The actor graced the event with his brother Abhishek Nigam and mother Vibha Nigam. 

Sid looked every bit dapper in his stylish outfit and his persona was just amazing. 

Well, the viewers have seen Sid on-screen since his childhood days. 

The actor has had a major transformation over the years and he is only getting better with time. 

Sid recently shared an old video of him attending the Indian Telly Awards back in 2016.

The actor looked amazing even during that time. 

While Sid has changed big time now but his transformation has only gotten better. 

A fan club shared the video which Sid reshared on his Instagram story as he turns nostalgic. 

Take a look:

Sid's transformation over the years proves that he has worked hard on himself and his efforts have definitely paid off. The handsome hunk was one stylish lad back then and he is still the same even now. 

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and is often seen treating his fans with amazing posts. 

What do you think about Siddharth's transformation? Tell us in the comments. 

Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sid was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actor will be next seen in the movie Tez Raftaaar which will soon be announced. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

