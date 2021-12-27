WOW! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir's TRANSFORMATION in Kumkum Bhagya is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Kumkum Bhagya has been running on the small screens for many years now. The popular daily soap, which stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, is a hot favorite among fans since the beginning.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee made an entry on the show after it witnessed a generation leap. Fans are loving how the story progressed post the leap.

It has witnessed many interesting twists and turns, which leaves viewers at the edge of the seat.

Krishna, who plays the role of Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for his performance.

The actor has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

His on-screen pair with Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi is being loved by the audience.

Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and also admire their amazing transformations.

We all know that Krishna's character Ranbir started off as a chocolate boy, who is extremely caring and loving.

In the course of time, he changed a lot and has become quite mature.

We came across a picture on social media where fans have shown the actor's transformation and it has been amazing.

Take a look.

What's your take on the same? Tell us in the comments.

