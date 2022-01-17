WOW! Krishna Kaul has a special KASHMIRI CONNECTION with THIS Kumkum Bhagya co-star

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor has been a part of the show for more than two years now and his journey has been going great.

Krishna is winning hearts with his stellar performance as Ranbir in the show and also his on-screen jodi with Mugdha Chaphekar has become everyone's favourite.

We all know that Krishna shares a great rapport with all his co-stars from the show.

Also, not many are aware that Krishna is a Kashmiri.

We came across a video where the actor was fully engrossed in a fun conversation with one of his co-stars who also happens to be Kashmiri.

ALSO READ: Must read! Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and family were COVID positive; wife Kanchi Kaul says they are fine now and have tested negative as they celebrate Christmas

Well, it is none other than Reyhna Pandit.

Reyhna plays the role of Aaliya in the show and interestingly, she is also a Kashmiri.

Take a look at the video:

The video was taken by one of Krishna and Reyhna's co-stars as they continue with their interesting conversation on the sets of the show.

What's your take on Krishna and Reyhna's Kashmiri connection? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXPOSED! Prachi's CHECKMATE to Rhea gives her another big shocker in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya