WOW! Before Kritika Singh Yadav, television's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan romanced these divas in his previous shows

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan is currently all over the news for his differences between Imlie's co-star and good friend, Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

The actor is currently impressing everyone with his performance in Colors' show Dharampatnii.

Fahmaan is riding high on success in his professional life.

The actor has impressed everyone with his fine acting skills in all his shows so far.

Fahmaan's on-screen pairing with all his co-stars has been loved by the fans.

While the actor romances actress Kritika Singh Yadav in Dharampatnii, let's take a look at the actresses he romanced before in his previous shows.

1. Suparna Krishna

Fahmaan was paired opposite Suparna in Star Plus' show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? Fans loved their on-screen jodi.

2. Anjali Tatrari

Anjali's debut show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was loved by the fans and so was her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan. Anjali played Niya's character, while Fahmaan was seen as Randeep.

3. Megha Ray

The handsome hunk was seen opposite this lovely diva, Megha in Zee TV's show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Fahmaan and Megha's on-screen pairing received love from the fans.

4. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Fahmaan became an overnight star with his mindblowing performance as Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus' show Imlie. The actor's on-screen pairing with Sumbul is still popular. Fans fondly remember them as Aryalie.

So, who's pairing did you like the most with Fahmaan? Tell us in the comments.

