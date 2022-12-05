WOW! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are back as FRIENDS and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most popular actors on small screens.

The duo starred together for the first time in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

This show marked Erica's small screen debut while Shaheer had already done many shows before this.

The duo's chemistry became a huge hit even before the show went on air.

The promos of the show were so intriguing that the viewers showered lots of love on this new on-screen pairing.

Post the success of season one, Erica and Shaheer teamed up twice for seasons 2 and 3.

There were several rumours about Erica and Shaheer dating but they all faded with time.

In fact, there was a huge gap between the second and the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

There were rumours about Shaheer and Erica unfollowing each other on Instagram and things weren't well between them.

However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

But last year, when KRPKAB 3 was announced, Shaheer and Erica started following each other on social media.

The diehard fans of this on-screen jodi had a sigh of relief seeing all is well between the duo.

And today, when it's been several months since the show went off-air, Shaheer and Erica's friendship is still going strong.

The duo drop beautiful comments on each other's posts.

Recently, Shaheer shared a heartwarming wish on Erica's birthday.

The duo is now acknowledging each other's posts and fans are loving how their friendship has rejuvenated once again.

Also, Shaheer is now happily married to Ruchikka Kapoor and they are blessed with a baby girl while Erica had earlier told in one of her interviews that she is dating someone outside the industry.

Both Erica and Shaheer are quite similar in one thing that they are extremely secretive about their personal lives.

All in all, Erica and Shaheer are giving major friendship goals.

