Wow! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 to be shot in this beautiful location

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most loved shows on television, and the serial has had two successful seasons. It is back with season 3 on public demand.

The USP of the serial is the star cast, story, and screen play, to which the audiences connect.

The magical chemistry of Shaheer and Erica as Dev and Sonakshi shouldn’t be missed, and fans have made them an iconic screen couple today.

As we reported, Erica (Sonakshi), Supriya (Dev’s mom), and Shaheer (Dev) will be continuing as the leads of the show.

Just a few days back, we had reported that almost the same star cast has reprised their roles in the serial, and the shooting will begin soon.

The promo is out and received good feedback from the audience.

The show is in the pre-production stage and will be launched soon on Sony Television.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that it will be shot in the beautiful state of West Bengal (Siliguri).

Well, that will be perfect location for the journey of Sonakshi and Dev once again.

Initially, the shooting was supposed to happen in Mumbai, but owing to the lockdown they shifted base.

Fans can’t keep calm and are waiting to watch the serial in June–July.

Well, how excited are you for the new season? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

