WOW! Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan aka Aryan confirms dating co-actor Reyana Pandit aka Alia, says they are in a serious relationship and she means the world to him

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and the serial always is on the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

The leads of the show, Sriti, and Shabbir, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained a lot of applause.

Along with the main star cast of the show, the supporting cast also plays a very major role in making the show so successful.

Zeeshan Khan who used to essay the role of Aryan in KumKum Bhagya finally confirms his relationship with co–actor Reyhnaa Pandit aka Alia of the show.

The actor just shared a very romantic post for his lady love where he openly admitted that he is in a relationship with Reyhnaa and that now he wants to tell the world about it.

He shared a picture of the two kissing each other and captioned it saying “ From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can’t be true, but hey people usually don’t believe what they think they can’t have! And I wish everyone feels the love we do, coz something magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOU'RE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!

To this lovely post-Reyhnaa replied saying Shy, overwhelmed, I love you jaan, Thank you for being you and giving me your love, Forever

Well, there were rumors doing the rounds that the two were dating each other but there wasn’t any confirmation on the same.

But finally, the actor come out and confirmed their relationship and took the fans by surprise.

On the show, Zeeshan ( Aryan) and Reyhnaa ( Alia) essay the role of a mother and son. They are the second pair after Kishwar Merchant and Suyyash Rai who played mommy and son on screen but in real life fell in love and became a couple.

Well, there is no doubt that Zeehan and Reyhnaa make a lovely pair together and the fans are also surprised and happy to see them together.

