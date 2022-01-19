Wow! Kumkum Bhagya cast’s adorable family moment as they celebrate in full form! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline. The show has had over 2000 episodes and started with the story of Abhi and Pragya, of people who are poles apart but fall in love and can't be together because of destiny.

The show had taken a leap and now focuses majorly on the story of Prachi and Ranbir. A lot of drama is happening in the show after the divorce saga ended a new kind of drama started.

The people in the show are always scheming and fighting and it usually isn't the family unit that one hopes for, But one wouldn't guess that these people don't get along onscreen after seeing their loved-up pictures that give family goals.

Khyaati Keswani who plays the role of Pallavi shared some pictures where you can see almost everyone in the cast with the exception of a few.

Take a look at the picture here:

The pictures are from the Lohri celebration from the show, everyone looks so decked up and with beautiful lights and decoration in the background, which is such a refreshing look amidst the high drama that happens in the show.

Meanwhile, in the show, Rhea gets Prachi arrested in a cheating and robbery case.

Alia hides the diamond necklace in Prachi's room and accuses Prachi of theft.

Meanwhile, Ranbir travels to London on the pretext of office work.

Prachi lands up behind bars clueless about how to get out of there.

That’s when Shanaya visits her and suggests contacting Sushma as she is the only one who can help Prachi.

However, Sushma had warned Prachi that she would never help her in any way.

Will Sushma help Prachi?

