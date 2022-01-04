WOW! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar's AUDITION video proves that she always had a SPARK to become a star

MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul.

The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha has appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.

The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

Well, we all know that auditions are any actors' part of work and they have often shared some great memories of the same.

There are several pictures and videos of several actors from their audition days that are really amazing to look out for.

We came across Mugdha's audition video and it has success and talent written all over it.

Take a look:

Well, Mugdha definitely had that spark due to which she is ruling several hearts with her performance in all her shows.

What's your take on Mugdha's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

