Wow! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi looks gorgeous during her anniversary celebrations with Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi looks gorgeous during her anniversary celebrations with Ranbir. She will be dressed in super-hot red saree with a heavy embellished choker around her neck, heavy earrings, less makeup, and a beautiful smile.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

As earlier reported, there will be good times ahead in the lives of Prachi, Ranbir, and the Kohli family as Ranbir has arranged a surprise party for his anniversary with Prachi. This gesture of his will shock everyone in the house. There will be a lot of entertainment in the form of dance performances.

She will be dressed in super-hot red saree with a heavy embellished choker around her neck, heavy earrings, less makeup, and a beautiful smile.

Have a look!

Isn’t she looking super duper glamorous?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

