Wow! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and her hubby Ravish Desai welcome this special member at their house | Deets Inside

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for her performance.

The actress has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

Her on-screen pairing with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir is loved by the audience. Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and admire the amazing and new moments in their lives.

We all know that Mugdha started her career a long time ago, and since then, she is one of the favourite actresses in telly town. With time, she has changed a lot and become quite mature.

We came across a picture on social media where Prachi and Ravish have welcomed a new member in their family.

Her hubby Ravish uploaded a picture wherein they showed a glimpse of their bike. He captioned it, “All smiles My Tiger came home @mugdha.chaphekar thank you for a wonderful experience @triumphmotorcyclesmumbai @indiatriumph Appreciation post to follow for all those who guided me through”

Have a look!

Her prominence resumed in 2015 as she appeared in Zee TV's Satrangi Sasural opposite Ravish Desai whom she married in 2016.

Congrats, Mugdha and Ravish!

