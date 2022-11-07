Wow! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and her hubby Ravish Desai welcome this special member at their house | Deets Inside

We came across a picture on social media where Prachi and Ravish have welcomed a new member in their family.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for her performance.

The actress has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

Her on-screen pairing with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir is loved by the audience. Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and admire the amazing and new moments in their lives.

We all know that Mugdha started her career a long time ago, and since then, she is one of the favourite actresses in telly town. With time, she has changed a lot and become quite mature.

We came across a picture on social media where Prachi and Ravish have welcomed a new member in their family.

Her hubby Ravish uploaded a picture wherein they showed a glimpse of their bike. He captioned it, “All smiles My Tiger came home @mugdha.chaphekar thank you for a wonderful experience @triumphmotorcyclesmumbai @indiatriumph Appreciation post to follow for all those who guided me through”

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravish Desai7 (@iamravish_desai)

Her prominence resumed in 2015 as she appeared in Zee TV's Satrangi Sasural opposite Ravish Desai whom she married in 2016.

Congrats, Mugdha and Ravish!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

