WOW! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar and Aparna Mishra to star in the Hindi version if Disney’s frozen? Details inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of the weather. Right now, the show is focusing on Prachi and Ranbir and how they are dealing with their ups and downs.

Mughda Chapekar who plays the role of Prachi is very Active on Social media and often takes to its share Behind scenes o the show or edits that fans make. On the show, Aparna Mishra plays the role of Shahana who is Prachi's friend but is closer to her like her sister. And a fan shared an image of the two Hugging like Elsa and Anna from Disney's Frozen movie. And fans started commenting that they should be cast as the sister duo. Take a look at the edit here:

Meanwhile on the show, Previously we saw that Rhea and Prachi are engrossed in a verbal spat, and Prachi challenges Rhea that she will not be able to justify her relationship with her husband, Ranbir.

Ranbir is trying to find a way to end the honeymoon and tell Rhea the truth that he was only there to Make Prachi jealous.

And in the Kohli house, Pallavi and Alia have planned to kick Shahana out of the house, and as they screaming and shouting at Shahana, Dadi takes a stand for Shahana and tells Aliya that she has no right over this house and if somebody should get out, it is Aliya.

Aliya and Pallavi are racking their brains, to find a way to kick out both Shahana and Prachi before Ranbir comes back.

And they Decide that they will make Prachi’s life a living hell so that she goes out on her own.

Ranbir figures out what Prachi has been doing, he understands that Prachi is not angry and she’s doing everything just to get a reaction out of him.

Ranbir loves Prachi a lot, and he too devises a plan to get Prachi to Admit the truth.

There are a lot of twists and turns that are upcoming in the show!

