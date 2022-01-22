WOW! Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir Aka Krishna Kaul’s Shah Rukh Khan Avatar will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The storyline of this show has continued to intrigue the small screen since its premiere.

Currently, the focus of the show is solely on Ranbir and Prachi.

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli. The role has gained him immense popularity. He played the role brilliantly and won the hearts of the viewers. Krishna debuted as a negative character in a web show called Punch Beat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

ALSO READ: Dripping Hot ! Reyhnaa Pandit acing up her look with these beautiful accessories

Krishna is very appreciative of the love he gets, He often takes to social media to share sneak peeks and glimpses of his shoot and personal life and also takes out time to interact with fans. Krishna also posts a lot of content for the followers to enjoy

Kaul recently took to Instagram, to share his new avatar in which he channels his inner Shah Rukh from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, he is also wearing a similar kurta that Shah Rukh wore.

And fans are in awe of his new look, Check out the post:

This new avatar is being loved by fans a lot, and his chemistry with Mughda who plays Prachi.

Meanwhile on the show, After Ranbir frees Prachi, everyone is worried about Rhea and when Prachi is brought back by Ranbir Rhea was shocked to see Prachi back. Both again end up arguing.

Ranbir lost his cool seeing all this and shouted at Rhea.

He removed all his frustration from everyone in the family as no one was thinking about him.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir will be extremely tired of all the constant planning and plotting happening which is ruining his peace of mind.

Ranbir will have an outburst at his mother Pallavi. He will blame her for never thinking about his happiness and only focusing on Rhea.

This will hurt Pallavi to the core as her son is not happy because of her.

It seems Pallavi will now mend her ways to make Ranbir happy.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: AWW! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya aka Preeta MISSES Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia aka Pragya and Abhi; here's why