WOW! Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir Aka Krishna Kaul Shares Special Handshake with THIS person on sets! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

With its intriguing storyline, the show began on a grand note and continues to dominate small screens. Over 2000 episodes of the show have been aired, starting with the story of Abhi and Pragya, two people who are poles apart who fall in love and can't be together due to destiny.

Now the show is primarily focused on Prachi and Ranbir's story. A lot of drama is happening on the show after the divorce saga ended and a new kind of drama started.

The actors of the show are also very active on social media and keep sharing Behind the scenes of the show, in between shots moments and general fun banter.

And in one such Instagram story posted by Khyaati Keswani, Ranbir Aka Krishna Kaul and Shahana Aka Aparna Mishra share a fun special handshake where Krishna Asks Her if she remembers the handshake.

Take a look at the cute video here:

Behind the scenes are from the Lohri celebration from the show, the cast seems to be having fun in between shots.

Meanwhile on the show, After Ranbir frees Prachi, everyone is worried about Rhea and when Prachi is brought back by Ranbir Rhea was shocked to see Prachi back. Both again end up arguing.

Ranbir lost his cool seeing all this and shouted at Rhea.

He removed all his frustration from everyone in the family as no one was thinking about him.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir will be extremely tired of all the constant planning and plotting happening which is ruining his peace of mind.

Ranbir will have an outburst at his mother Pallavi. He will blame her for never thinking about his happiness and only focusing on Rhea.

This will hurt Pallavi to the core as her son is not happy because of her.

It seems Pallavi will now mend her ways to make Ranbir happy.

