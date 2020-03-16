Wow! Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip enjoys her vacation with her real-life Ranbir – Nikhil Sharma, see the glimpses inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced and Zee Tv’s show Kumkum Bhagya, has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.
In the show, Tina aka Rhea is always seen craving for the love of Ranbir; we and all the fans of the show witness her struggling to get Ranbir, with all the evil plans which she plots with Aliya Buji aka Reyhna Pandit.
Well, in real life Tina is indeed quite blessed as she manages her time with the love of her life Nikhil Sharma, who is an actor too.
Recently, Tina was seen enjoying her trip with the love of her life – Nikhil whose glimpses she shared on social media. Reportedly, the place is to be Goa.
Have a look at the glimpses!
Talking about their relationship, the duo met on the sets of Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee in the year 2017, wherein they portrayed the role of siblings, and soon after wrapping the show, they started dating and got engaged in 2019.
And when we asked in our interviews about how she balances her personal and professional life, she told us, “I am in a relationship with Nikhil who is an actor, so we understand each other’s work. During Covid-19, we had a nice quality time with each other. I do not think I consciously balance (my personal and professional life), but it happens naturally, organically, and beautifully.”
