WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's popular jodi Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya's major TRANSFORMATION over the years is superb

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have become household names for their roles Abhi and Pragya in Zee TV's long-running show.

Both are brilliant actors and they have proved their mettle in acting with their stellar performances.

We have seen how Abhi and Pragya's lives have witnessed several ups and downs and yet they have managed to come together and deal with it.

Sriti and Shabir make for a perfect pair and their chemistry still has the same spark which it had when the show had kickstarted.

ALSO READ: KumKum Bhagya: High Drama! Pregnant Prachi overwhelmed by Ranbir’s care

We all know that Sriti and Shabir's characters have gone through major transformations over the years.

We have seen how their characters have changed in terms of looks, personalities and much more.

The viewers have always showered the same amount of love and support to their favourite on-screen jodi.

And now, when we look back in time, it simply takes us down memory lane.

We came across a picture where Abhi and Pragya's THEN and NOW look is simply delightful.

Take a look:

Well, we are left speechless seeing how they still look so perfect together even after several years.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: AWW! It's the perfect Family Picture from Kumkum Bhagya! Check Out the Pictures Inside!