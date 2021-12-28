WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's popular pair Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya's major TRANSFORMATION over the years is superb

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have become household names for their roles Abhi and Pragya in Zee TV's long-running show.

Both are brilliant actors and have proved their mettle with their stellar performances.

We have seen how Abhi and Pragya's lives have witnessed several ups and downs, but they have managed to come together and deal with it.

Sriti and Shabir make for a perfect pair, and their chemistry still has the same spark it had when the show had kickstarted.

We all know that Sriti and Shabir's characters have gone through major transformations over the years.

We have seen how their characters have changed in terms of looks, personalities, and much more.

The audience has always showered the same amount of love and support on their favourite on-screen pair.

And now, let us take a walk down memory lane.

We came across a THEN and NOW picture where Abhi and Pragya's look is simply delightful.

Take a look.

Well, we are left speechless seeing how they still look so perfect together even after several years.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

