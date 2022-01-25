WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's Pragya Aka Sriti Jha celebrates more than 10 years of friendship with THIS actor! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline. The show has had over 2000 episodes and started with the story of Abhi and Pragya, of people who are poles apart but fall in love and can't be together because of destiny.

The show had taken a leap and now focuses majorly on the story of Prachi and Ranbir. A lot of drama is happening on the show after the divorce saga ended a new kind of drama started.

Sriti Jha who plays the iconic role of Pragya is still very much the matriarch of the family but the track in the show is currently mysterious.

But little do people know that Sriti was once part of Teen Drama Show on Disney India along with Toral Rasputra, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey, Kinshuk Mahajan, Jay Bhanushali, and many more. The show was very popular amongst the teenagers of the country and is still regarded as one of the best.

The show was also responsible for some lifelong friendships including Kumkum Bhagya Fame Sriti Jha and Actress Maanvi Gagroo who have been friends for more than 10 years and Maanvi and Sriti both took to their Instagram stories to share a cute photo together, check it out:

The pictures are too cute to handle especially realizing that they have had friends for so long.

