Wow! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya gives tribute to these classic Bollywood movies

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television. Her character Preeta from Kundali Bhagya has become a household name.

Her chemistry and pairing with Dheeraj Dhoopar are loved by the audiences.

The actress is quite active on social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to.

Before working in Kundali Bhagya, the actress had initially got a breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan and late Jiah Khan in the lead roles.

For the unversed, Shraddha portrayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the movie.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Shraddha is giving tribute to the old classic Bollywood movies and is showing her Bollywood side.

In the video, one can see Shraddha posing in one of the classic and best movies of Nargis, Mother India where she is seen posing like how she did in the poster of the movie.

On the other hand, she goes and stands next to the poster of the movie Mughal-E-Azam and does the salam pose of the serial.

Well, no doubt that every actor has the Bollywood style in them and Shraddha is a filmy actress and that can be seen in the video.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.