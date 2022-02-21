WOW! Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Anjum Fakih's THROWBACK AUDITION video proves she was born to be an actress

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is one of the most popular actresses in the television world.

The diva is currently seen in two of the most popular shows on television.

Anjum is seen playing the role of Shrishti in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Maitri in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is being loved for her performances in both shows.

While in Kundali Bhagya, Anjum is paired opposite Abhishek Kapur, the actress is seen with Aman Maheshwari in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The Tere Sheher Mein diva is a terrific actress and her performance in all her shows till now proves it.

The beauty is a powerhouse of talent, grace, and elegance which reflects in all her performances.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: What! Preeta’s warning o the house members, accuses the nurse wanting to kill her

And now, we have come across a video of Anjum's audition which is several years old.

The actress is seen rehearsing the dialogues like a pro.

From her expressions to her confidence, everything is right on point.

Take a look:

This video proves that Anjum was always born to be an actress.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Anjum has done shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Naagin 5, Mahi Way, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Devanshi among others.

The actress also did Ekta Kapoor's popular OTT platform ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 3 and Kashmakash.

Before stepping into the acting world, Anjum decided to become a model when she was just 19 years old.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Faints after eating poisoned food?



