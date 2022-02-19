WOW! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur shares a Throwback from his golden days

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Also read:OMG! This is what Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur aka Sammy called Kritika aka Twinkle Vashisht! Check out her reaction here!

Abhishek Kapur is a handsome hunk in the television industry. Before joining the industry he was a passionate cricketer. He played as a U-17 player along with Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Abhishek shared a throwback picture on Instagram. In the picture, we see the whole team lifting up a trophy and posing for the picture. We can see prominent players that are unrecognizable. This picture is a much watch.

Check out the picture:

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya aired on Zee Tv. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion style make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is super crazy about his stellar performances over the years. He was also seen in Hungama’s web series Kashmakash alongside Anjum Fakih.

Also read: INTERESTING: If something better comes my way, I will take it up, says Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com