Wow! Kundali Bhagya’s Sana Sayyad says her husband Immad brought her lot of luck, read on to know more

MUMBAI :Sana Sayyad has been one of the most adored actresses in the telly world. Her stint in Divya Drishti garnered major popularity for the diva and her on-screen pairing with Adhvik Mahajan was a big hit.

Later, Sana played the role of Sonam opposite Mohit Malik in Lockdown Ki Love Story; the show was short-lived but gained a lot of love from their fans. Sana married her college sweetheart Imaad Shamsi in 2021.

Sana recently joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya along with Paras Kalnawat and Basheer Ali, after the show took a 20 year leap. Sana plays the role of Palki who is paired opposite Paras’ character Rajveer.

Sana said she lacked confidence to take up the show and told an entertainment portal, “I was being skeptical honestly because when you are offered a show for a leap, a show like Kundali Bhagya which has been very popular and has been on-air for the last six years, you always have this thought that the audience will accept us or not. But when I got the narration, I thought it was really beautiful, and it wasn’t like a very rushed leap.”

Interestingly Sana said her husband Imaad and in-laws encouraged her to take up the part and are her strong pillars of support. Speaking of the same, Sana said, “Ever since I’ve gotten married, I have bagged better opportunities. My family is really proud. My parents, husband, and in-laws are really proud of me. I feel blessed and happy to be part of the family.”

