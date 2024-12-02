Wow! Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Reunion; Sparks nostalgia among fans

MUMBAI: Renowned for their parts in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar continues to be one of the most beloved on-screen couples in television history. Supporters miss seeing them on screen together.

Followers of the show "Kundali Bhagya" feel that the story is incomplete without Dheeraj Dhoopar. Consequently, fans of the show become increasingly excited. This excitement is fueled by the most recent pictures of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, which show them having fun. Remarkably, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya just met at a function.

Together, they posted it to Instagram with the caption, "Jab We Met." Dheeraj Dhoopar looked chic in a black suit, while Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous in a saree.

Dream Girl-Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and Kundali Bhagya are just a few of the well-known television shows in which Shraddha Arya has appeared. She has also made appearances in a few Telugu and Punjabi films.

However, Dheeraj Dhoopar delighted viewers as Kundali Bhagya's Karan Luthra. He is getting ready to return to the channel with Rabb Se Hai Dua as the show moves into a new generation.

Actors from other shows attended the Zee Rishtey nominations and awards. Finally, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 nomination party took place in Mumbai, and stars have started to walk the red carpet. It is anticipated that the major event will happen later this month. The final date and an official confirmation are still pending, though.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti star Arjun Bijlani, who plays the key role slayed the red carpet in a green pants suit, and Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti looked stunning in a black velvet suit. Shabir Ahluwalia looked dashing in a blue sherwani outfit. Sriti Jha and co-star Arjit Taneja eventually made an appearance after much anticipation, and they looked gorgeous in red.

Credit- Pinkvilla