WOW! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih makes Her Relationship official! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is a model and actress. In a short period of time, she has established herself as one of the most promising new actresses. Her most well-known roles include Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV.

Anjum plays the role of Srishti Arora on Kundali Bhagya. Although Anjum is enjoying fandom for her character Srishty, the actress had auditioned for both, Preeta and Srishty's roles.

ALSO READ: Terrible! Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi's Evil Plan succeeds, Luthra Family abandons Preeta!

Anjum has never really shied away from living her to the fullest and even never shied away from expressing her love life publicly but it been a while since Anjum was dating someone until recently, Anjum took to Instagram to make her relationship official, she wrote a beautiful poem for her dearest one, and we are calling him Anjum's dearest because she did not mention his name or his account and even his face inst visible because in the picture both of them are wearing a mask.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Sameer is trying to convince Srishti and to apologize to her he takes a major step and goes to her house and breaks into the house and tries to Surprise her so that she might agree because of the grand gesture that he is doing.

But it backfires on him, Srishti is furious at Sameer for trying to do these gestures to win her back in reality when he did not take a stand for Preeta and she says that just because Preeta is living in the Luthra house does not mean that she will agree to be okay with Sameer.

She threatens to call the police and when Sameer leaves, Srishti confesses that she is hurt by Sameer and may never forgive him.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle R Vasisht talks about her journey as an actress, how she bagged the role of Kritika, and whether she will do Bigg Boss



