WOW! Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali aka Shaurya and Sana Sayyad aka Palki share THIS connection

Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad started off their careers with a popular reality show's different seasons.
Baseer Ali

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

We all know that the show is running successfully on small screens for 6 years now. 

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story to make sure to keep the viewers glued to the screen. 

The show recently witnessed a leap with the new generation of actors taking forward the story. 

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are now playing the lead roles. 

The viewers are in love with the trio's performance and also their on-screen camaraderie.

Paras plays the role of Rajveer while Sana plays Palki and Baseer is seen as Shaurya. 

And now, we have an interesting trivia about Sana and Baseer. 

Well, we all know that before venturing into acting, Baseer appeared in a lot of reality shows. He started off with MTV Roadies Rising and then, there was no stopping. 

Baseer appeared in Splitsvilla 10 where he emerged as a winner. 

Later, he went on to host Roadies Xtreme, Splitsvilla X1 and Roadies: Real Heroes. 

He also participated in Ace Of Space 2 and MTV Roadies 19. 

Interestingly, Baseer's co-star Sana also started off her career with a popular reality show Splitsvilla Season 8 where she emerged as a runner-up. 

We are sure that Sana and Baseer must have great stories to share about their respective seasons. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

