Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares a BTS video from sets fo the show, check it out

Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress shared a BTS video from her show Kundali Bhagya. As per the video, it looks like there is going to be an intense fight scene. Check out the video here;

What do you think will happen next on Kundali Bhagya? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

