Wow! Kundalini Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat shares a sweet BTS full of Valentine's Day vibes, check it out

As we know Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and makers of the show have also incorporated the V-day vibe into the show. Rajveer aka Paras who has a huge fan following has now shared a BTS from the show
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 12:44
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows. It took a leap a while back and the storyline got even more exciting and gripping. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Rajveer in the show has been entertaining viewers with his spellbinding performance.

Also Read- Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside

As we know Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and makers of the show have also incorporated the V-day vibe into the show. Rajveer aka Paras who has a huge fan following has now shared a BTS from the show, where a Valentine’s Day party is in progress and she is seen shaking a leg and rehearsing some excellent dance moves all by himself as his dance partner seems to be missing. He captioned the video “Akele Hai Toh Kya Gham Hai”

Check out his story here;

As per the current track of Kundali Bhagya, Karan's quest for the truth intensifies as he learns of Rajveer's unexpected blood donation. With doubts gnawing at him, Karan takes matters into his own hands, infiltrating Preeta's house in search of vital clues.

However, realizing that concrete evidence is needed to confirm his suspicions, Karan devises a cunning plan. Seizing an opportune moment amidst the Valentine's party, Karan strategically embraces Rajveer, discreetly plucking a strand of hair from his head.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan Initiates DNA Test by Secretly Collecting Rajveer's Hair

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya TV news Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Rajveer Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
