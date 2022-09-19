Wow! “Late actor Siddarth Shukla called me after seeing my water stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi and appreciated me for the way I performed it; one day we met partied and from there began our friendship” – Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal in his recent interview speaks about his bond with late actor Siddarth Shukla where he revealed how Siddarth had called him after he had aced a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame tripled post this show and he reached stardom to another level.

It was from this show, that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.

He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his friendship and bond with Siddarth Shukla.

The actor said, “I remember we never spoke after Bigg Boss since we had a lot of fights in the house. But when I participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, I did a water stunt and won in spite of my water phobia and I didn’t know swimming I completed the stunt and then when the telecast happened, I got a call from Siddarth and he told me what have you done on the show and what you did I wouldn’t be able to do.”

He further said, "He is such a big name in the work of entertainment business, he has his own life and friends circle he didn’t have to take out the time, find my number and take the effort of calling and appreciating me. One night he called me and we met and partied like crazy, since then we built our friendship and I know he is around us and we shall meet someday".

Well, that is a very sweet gesture of late actor Siddarth Shukla for Vishal Aditya Singh who appreciated him for his stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

