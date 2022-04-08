Wow! Look at the glamorous pics of THIS child actress from Kasautii Zindagii Kay who is all grown up now

MUMBAI: Shriya Sharma, who played the role of Anurag (Cezanne Khan) and Prerna's (Shweta Tiwari) daughter Sneha Bajaj in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all grown up now. She has turned into a total diva. Shriya had won many hearts with her appearance and performance as Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She appeared in the show in 2001 and ever since, she has made a special place in the audience's hearts.

In real life, Shriya is quite a contrast to the character she played on-screen. She is all grown up and is very stylish in real life. These days she is sporting clothes that are high on style and comfort.

Nothing can beat the charm of an Indian girl in a traditional outfit and Shriya proves it to be true. From sarees, suits to shararas, Shriya wowed fans with every look.

Shriya shared a series of alluring pictures from the new year celebration where she can be seen donning a red and black dress. The beautiful pictures of the teen sensation surely raised the beauty quotient on social media.

She created waves with this picture on social media where she can be seen flaunting her fit and fab body in a pastel green ethnic suit. Shriya's desi avatar made heads turn.

The actress has a sassy off-screen flair. She sports a casual and laid-back look. Here, she can be seen wearing a black and white polka-dotted dress.

Credit: Etimes