Jennifer Winget was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji web show Code M where she was paired opposite Tanuj Virwani. The actress' last TV show was Beyhadh 2 and she has not announced her next show yet.
WOW! Look what Beyhadh 2 fame Jennifer Winget is doing these days

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular divas on the small screen.

The actress has come a long way in her career with so many hit shows to her credit.

Jennifer Winget was last seen in Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2 where she starred opposite Shivin Narang.

However, Beyhadh 2 went off-air abruptly due to the sudden lockdown in the country last year with the rising cases due to Coronavirus.

Jennifer hasn't announced her next project on the small screens yet and the diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in action soon.

Well, we all know how Jennifer is a huge social media star and she keeps her Instagram account updated by sharing all the latest whereabouts.

The actress enjoys a whopping more than 12 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

So, let's take a look at what this Beyhadh 2 actress is doing these days.

 

Well, Jennifer is an avid traveler and these pictures and videos prove it.

The actress is also one fashionista and keeps sharing amazing pictures from her photoshoots.

She is known for shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Karthika, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, among others.

Jennifer was last seen in ALT Balaji's popular web show Code M alongside Tanuj Virwani.

How excited are you to see Jennifer Winget back on the small screens? Do let us know in the comments section.

