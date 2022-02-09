WOW! Look What Manraj Singh aka Shubham Kapoor reveals about VALENTINE CELEBRATIONS on the sets of BALH2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing a high voltage drama.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series is constantly leaving the viewers hooked to the screens with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

Manraj Singh portrays the character of Shubham Kapoor in the show has shared glimpses of behind the scenes. As we know valentine's week is on and without romance the show is incomplete. Likewise, the whole cast and crew are gearing up for the celebration of love. Take a look at these videos

Check out the video:

Fans are excited to see will Ram and Priya have a Romantic dance together. What going to happen on Valentine's day

Priya will soon recall what Ram was telling her when she was unconscious. She will now know the entire conversation but will recall the part where Ram was begging Priya to come back to him. Ram on the other hand will feel that Priya even heard his love confession and feels awkward. Brinda and Sarah will be seen pulling Ram’s leg as he will not understand how to handle this situation. Sarah will feel that Priya is very lucky to have such a loving husband. Ram on the other hand starts avoiding Priya as he will not know how to face her question.

