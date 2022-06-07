WOW! Look who is Disha Parmar's OFFICIAL photographer on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen a lot of drama lately. 

The show is constantly witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story that is leaving the viewers hooked to the screens. 

We all know that post the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of changes in the storyline and the characters have taken place. 

However, the co-stars never forget to have some gala time on the set as they used to have earlier. 

With the leap, a lot of new characters are introduced which are only adding more spice to the drama. 

We have seen how the star cast is constantly entertaining the viewers and treating them with their fun Instagram reels, selfies and some great posts.    

Disha Parmar who plays the lead role in the show is a social media star. 

The actress enjoys a great fan following and keeps her fans updated about all her latest whereabouts through her posts. 

We have seen how Disha shares all the fun things that happen on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

She has posted so many beautiful clicks and never forgets to credit her co-stars who click pictures for her.

So, now, Disha has finally disclosed who is the one who clicks the best pictures of her on the sets of the show. 

Take a look:

Well, it is none other than her on-screen rival Vedika. Actress Reena Aggarwal plays the role of Vedika in the show. 

Reena definitely has a knack to click amazing pictures.

