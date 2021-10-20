Wow! Look who is mimicking Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’s Dayaben

MUMBAI: Nine-year-old Suman Puri from Punjab has managed to grab attention with her extraordinary mimicry skills. Her videos on social media mimicking Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashmah’s Disha Vakani aka Dayaben have gone viral.

She has posted several videos and they are just mind-blowing. Suman is very active on social media she often shares photos on her Instagram with makeup like Dayaben. Fans have taken note of the little girl and appreciated her videos. They are in awe of her and also call her ‘Choti Dayaben’.

Suman recently started this page in September and within a short span of time, she has gained many followers too. All her videos see her mimicking Disha Vakani’s character, Dayaben.

Clearly, Disha Vakani is one of the most popular characters in the show and people are missing her presence. She has the catchphrase - Hey Maa! Mataji! (Oh God!) whenever she is shocked or excited and many memes are also made on this.

Disha took maternity break in September 2017 and her character is now shown to be living with her mother in Ahmedabad. She made cameo appearances in 2018 and 2019. Talks of her comeback keep happening but there’s no assurance as to when her character will return.

The show has been running without Disha and makers haven’t replaced her.

