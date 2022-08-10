WOW! Look who reunited with Jay Soni aka Abhinav on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Jay Soni met one of his former co-stars on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and we cannot keep calm.
Jay Soni

MUMBAI: Jay Soni is currently slaying in the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor made a grand entry in the show last year and ever since then, the story is going through interesting twists and turns.

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara.

Fans have loved their on-screen camaraderie. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting. 

Jay is often seen having a fun time on the sets of the show as he is goofing around with his co-stars. 

The actor gets along really well with each one of them. 

While Jay is often hanging out with YRKKH stars, today, he reunited with one of his previous co-actor and we cannot keep calm.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it

The actor shared an Instagram story of the same. 

Jay recently met his Bhaag Bakool Bhaag co-star Hiba Nawab.

He played the role of Bakool, while Hiba played his better-half Sheena in this show. 

Viewers loved their on-screen chemistry and still remember them for the same. 

Take a look:

Interestingly, Jay and Hiba are working for different shows under the same production house, Director's Kut. 

Hiba is playing the lead in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, where she is paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. 

What do you think about this amazing reunion? Do you wish to see Jay and Hiba together in a project? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

