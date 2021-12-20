Wow! Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty aka Kavya and Anagha Bhosale aka Nadini of Anupama nail THIS challenge on social media

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

Along with Anupama and Vanraj, Kavya is also a very important character of the show. She is the one who spices up the storyline and brings in the twists and turns in the serial.

Although she is a bit negative, people love the way Madalsa essays the role of Kavya and does complete justice to the role.

Madalsa has become a household name. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting videos and photos from the sets and shows a glimpse of what the stars are up to.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the stars on the show get along with each other like a house on fire and they keep making fun videos and entertaining the fans.

As we all know that Madalsa and Anagha are very close friends on the sets of the show and they keep shooting reels and entertaining the audiences on social media.

(ALSO READ: Madalsa Sharma talks about the intense slap sequence in Anupamaa)

Recently, the actress shared a video where she is seen taking the emoji challenge on Instagram.

The actresses have nailed the challenge and the fans love to watch them together. Though they don’t get along on-screen their friendship off-screen is strong and thick which is quite evident from the fun videos that they share.

How do you think Madalsa performed this challenge do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sunidhi Chauhan on her character in Vidrohi: Tilottama brings comic relief in this intense show… it feels sad to see her not standing up for her own rights)