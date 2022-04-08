WOW! Maddam Sir co-stars Gulki Joshi and Esha Kansara have THIS common connection and we are super surprised

MUMBAI : Esha Kansara recently made a smashing comeback in Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy series Maddam Sir.

The actor who was earlier seen in a brief role of Misri Pandey in the show is once again back and the viewers are loving her presence in the show.

Well, Esha made an entry while Gulki Joshi had taken a break from the show for a month.

Gulki plays the role of Haseena Malik who is now back in action.

It will be interesting to see what drama is set to happen when Haseena and Misri will come face to face.

As the viewers await all the on-screen drama, fans recently saw Esha and Gulki hanging out together as they partied hard.

The diehard fans of Gulki and Esha were elated seeing them together.

And now, as these two beauties are sharing the frame once again in the show, we have some interesting trivia to share.

Not many are aware that Gulki and Esha have a common connection.

Both the divas have studied in the same college. Yes, you heard it right!

Gulki and Esha have studied at Mumbai's renowned Mithibai College.

The beautiful actresses have achieved quite a lot in their respective careers.

Esha has been a part of shows like Mukti Bandhan, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, My Name Ijj Lakhan, among others.

She has also done many films in the Gujarati industry.

Meanwhile, Gulki has been a part of shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir