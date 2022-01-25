WOW! Maddam Sir's Constable Cheetah archives this Milestone, S.I Karishma Singh Celebrates! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has been known for its family-oriented and light-hearted sitcoms. It is a channel that brings families together for a joyride. The current hit shows on the channel are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Maddam Sir, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Wagle Ki Duniya, etc.

Known for its cop comedy, Maddam Sir keeps its viewers hooked on the show. In the week ahead, Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' will present some intriguing twists and turns for viewers.

The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, and Sonali Naik in the lead roles. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Even though there are some stressful situations going on the cast is keeping it light and mini celebrations are on as Priyanshu Singh who plays the role of Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi recently gained 100k followers on Instagram, and Yukti Kapoor who plays the role of Karishma Singh put up a story cheering the actor on and celebrating his milestone.

Take a look at the sweet story here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Karishma and Head Constable Pushpa try and convince Urmila to come to Lucknow.Urmila denies and they try to make her understand in her language.

Urmila threatens Karishma that she will leave Lucknow and go back to Mumbai.

Urmila misunderstands her as SHO Haseena Malik and gets kidnapped.

Karishma gets shocked and furious at Urmila’s kidnap. Meanwhile, Karishma will get injured by the goons. The goons fire a gunshot, and Karishma gets injured.

On the other hand, Urmila finds Santosh and Cheetah in the office.

She enquires them about what they were searching for late-night in her office.

In the upcoming episode, Karishma promises to solve the case.

Karishma decides to catch the real culprit and find out who has made such an obnoxious application on women.

What will Karishma Singh do next?

