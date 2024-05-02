Wow! Madhuri Dixit opens up about co-judging 'Dance Deewane' alongside Suniel Shetty; Says ‘I don’t know why we never worked together before’

MUMBAI: It is officially announced that actor Madhuri Dixit will be joining the judges for the upcoming season of Dance Deewane, a dance reality program. She expressed her joy at working with Suniel Shetty as a co-judge on the show.

Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak were also present as judges in the previous season. That being said, this is her first collaboration with the Mohra actor.

Madhuri Dixit expressed her joy at joining Suniel Shetty and the judges panel, saying, “Suniel is mind-blowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don’t know why we never worked together before. While we haven’t shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing! When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely.”

Suniel referred to Madhuri as the "queen of expressions and dance" and praised her kindness upon her arrival on the show as a co-judge.

He said, “She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me. The team has taught me how everything works and they’re all very good. I’m settled now. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I’ll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her.”

Bharti Singh will serve as the host of Dance Deewane. On Colors, the program will debut on February 3.

Credit- The Indian Express