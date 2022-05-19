Wow! Makers of YRKKH are not happy with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod, Here's Why

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges that follow
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 20:56
Wow! Makers of YRKKH are not happy with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod, Here's Why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their romance. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.   

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Challenge! Akshara and Abhimanyu to face Goenkas’ hatred towards Birlas for THIS reason

In this vide,o we see that Pranali Rathod who plays the lead role of Akshara is seen eating the apples kept on the set for the show. Take a look a the video to see the funny banter. 

Check out the video

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Not Rudra, but THIS person will turn to be Aarohi’s love interest

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy with their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges that follow; here a mysterious person Rudra, gifts a rose bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick-starts. However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil and not Rudra. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
2
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 20:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check the new avatar of Kanwar aka Shiva in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Urmila Sharma to soon enter ‘Nath: Zevar ya Zanjeer’ on Dangal Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Omg! Meet the 'aam chor' from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Summer Vibes! Check out KL Rahul’s OH-SO-COOL lifestyle in this video
MUMBAI: Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social...
Shocking! When Aamir Khan’s picture was displayed instead of a murderer in a news by an unnamed Pakistani news channel.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most humble and talented actors of Bollywood. When it comes to being part of films...
So Hot! Learn from Natasa Stankovic how to accessorize a black crop top with a pair of black pants in a smart way
MUMBAI: To treat her 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic has dropped a video wherein she is looking...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Aamir Khan’s picture was displayed instead of a murderer in a news by an unnamed Pakistani news channel.
Shocking! When Aamir Khan’s picture was displayed instead of a murderer in a news by an unnamed Pakistani news channel.
Latest Video